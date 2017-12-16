Lowry gets triple-double, Raptors rout Nets

TORONTO -- Kyle Lowry posted his 11th career triple-double and DeMar DeRozan scored 31 points as the Toronto Raptors defeated the Brooklyn Nets 120-87 on Friday night.

Lowry had 10 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds as the Raptors (19-8) won their second game in a row and the eighth in their past nine. The Nets (11-17) lost their second in a row.

The Raptors have defeated the Nets in the past nine meetings between the teams. The last time the Nets beat the Raptors was April 3, 2015.

The Raptors took a 27-point lead after the third quarter and had the lead up to 29 when Norman Powell made a pullup jumper to open the fourth.

Serge Ibaka added 18 points and eight rebounds for Toronto, Jonas Valanciunas contributed 14 points, and Jakob Poeltl and Powell scored 11 each.

Nik Stauskas had 22 points and seven rebounds off the bench for Brooklyn. Isaiah Whitehead added 13 points and Jahlil Okafor had 10 for the Nets.

Toronto led 30-20 after the first quarter, but Stauskas opened the second quarter with three straight 3-pointers to cut the lead to one.

The Nets took a four-point lead on a dunk by Quincy Acy and a driving layup and a free throw by Stauskas.

The Raptors rallied and led by 10 points after Lowry’s 3-pointer with two minutes left in the first half.

The Raptors led 58-44 at the intermission, keyed by 20 points from DeRozan.

Toronto upped its lead to 20 points with 6:53 to play in the third quarter when Valanciunas made a turnaround jumper.

A 3-pointer by Ibaka had the lead at 26 with 3:56 remaining in the third.

The Raptors were up 91-64 after three quarters.

NOTES: Nets G/F Allen Crabbe (sore left knee), F DeMarre Carroll and G D‘Angelo Russell (left knee surgery) did not play. Carroll played the previous two seasons with Toronto. ... Nets C Jahlil Okafor and G Nik Stauskas saw their first action since being obtained in a trade with the Philadelphia 76ers on Dec. 7. ... Nets G Isaiah Whitehead was recalled from Long Island of the G League. ... Raptors G Delon Wright (right shoulder) was activated after missing 12 games and scored seven points. ... Toronto G/F C.J. Miles (sore left shoulder) did not play. ... The Raptors are home to the Sacramento Kings on Sunday afternoon. The Nets play the Indiana Pacers on Sunday night at Barclays Center.