Tatum, Smart propel Celtics in rout of Raptors

Jayson Tatum and Marcus Smart scored 21 points apiece to lift the Boston Celtics to a 112-94 victory over the Toronto Raptors on Sunday afternoon in the opener of their Eastern Conference semifinal series near Orlando.

Aug 30, 2020; Lake Buena Vista, Florida, USA; Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry before game one of the second round of the 2020 NBA Playoffs against the Boston Celtics at The Field House. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Kemba Walker had 18 points, Jaylen Brown 17, Daniel Theis 13 and Robert Williams III 10 as the Celtics won their fifth straight game to open the playoffs. Theis and Walker added game highs of 15 rebounds and 10 assists, respectively.

Kyle Lowry had 17 points and Serge Ibaka added 15 for the Raptors, who saw their eight-game winning streak come to a halt.

Toronto shot 31-of-84 (36.9 percent) from the field and 10-of-40 (25.0 percent) from 3-point range. Pascal Siakam and Fred VanVleet combined to go 8-of-32 for 24 points.

Game 1 of the seven-game series had originally been scheduled for Thursday before player protests related to the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin pushed back the NBA schedule. Game 2 is scheduled for Tuesday.

The Celtics never trailed Sunday, taking advantage of a sluggish start by the Raptors to lead by as much as 19 during the opening quarter. Toronto had 11 fouls in the period, with Siakam sitting early after recording three. Boston led 39-23 after one.

The Raptors got back within single digits, 39-30, early in the second, but the Celtics used a 15-7 run — capped by a Tatum three-point play — to restore order. A buzzer-beating 3-pointer from Walker had Boston up 59-42 at the break.

Walker, Brown, Tatum and Smart were each in double digits in scoring at halftime. Meanwhile, Siakam and VanVleet had a combined five points.

Boston’s advantage reached 21 at 65-44 following back-to-back 3-pointers from Brown and Walker early in the third. The Raptors had momentum going with a 10-2 run late, but Tatum nailed a stepback jumper as time expired to give the Celtics an 88-73 lead going into the fourth.

Boston went up 100-79 with 6:26 left and led by as much as 24 down the stretch.

—Field Level Media