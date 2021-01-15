Raptors knock off Hornets, 111-108

Reserve Chris Boucher matched his career best with 25 points and added 10 rebounds and the host Toronto Raptors held off the Charlotte Hornets 111-108 Thursday night at their temporary home at Tampa, Fla.

Kyle Lowry added 16 points and 12 assists as the Raptors won for the third time in 11 games this season.

Fred VanVleet had 17 points for Toronto and Pascal Siakam added 15 points, OG Anunoby had 13 points and Norman Powell had 11.

Terry Rozier scored 22 points for the Hornets and P.J. Washington added 20 points and 11 rebounds. Devonte’ Graham had 15 points, LaMelo Ball had 14 points and 11 assists, Miles Bridges had 12 points and Malik Monk and Bismack Biyombo each scored 10.

Gordon Hayward (strained hip) did not play for Charlotte and Alex Len (personal) did not play for Toronto.

The Raptors took a 13-point lead into the fourth quarter that the Hornets quickly trimmed to five.

Siakam’s layup with 7:14 to play gave the Raptors their first points of the fourth quarter. Siakam came back with a 3-pointer to increase the lead to 10. The lead reached 11 before the Hornets cut the margin to six on a 3-pointer with 4:27 to play.

Rozier’s layup cut the lead to three with 1:37 to play but Boucher came back with a dunk. Ball’s dunk cut the lead to three 43.8 seconds left.

The Hornets missed two tries at 3-pointers to end the game.

Boucher hit a 3-pointer to end the first quarter and give Toronto a 35-34 lead.

The Raptors opened a 15-point lead on Boucher’s layup with 5:28 left in the second quarter. The Hornets responded with an 8-0 run.

With Toronto leading 71-62 at halftime, Lowry opened the second half with a 3-pointer. The Hornets cut the lead to six but the Raptors opened an 18-point lead on Stanley Johnson’s 3-pointer with 2:29 remaining in the third quarter. Charlotte went on a 7-0 run before Powell hit a hook shot that gave Toronto a 99-86 lead after three quarters.

-Field Level Media