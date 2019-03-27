Raptors end homestand with victory over Bulls

Norman Powell had 20 points off the bench and Serge Ibaka added 16 points and eight rebounds to help the Toronto Raptors defeat the visiting Chicago Bulls 112-103 Tuesday night.

Mar 26, 2019; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard (2) warms up before the game against the Chicago Bulls at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

The victory salvaged the final game of a three-game homestand after the Raptors had lost the first two.

Kawhi Leonard and Kyle Lowry each added 14 points for the Raptors while Pascal Siakam had 13.

OG Anunoby had 10 points for Toronto before he groggily left the court with assistance with 4:10 to play in the game after a collision under the defensive basket.

Wayne Selden scored 20 points for the Bulls. Shaquille Harrison added 15 points and Ryan Arcidiacono scored 13, Antonio Blakeney had 11 and Lauri Markkanen, Robin Lopez and Brandon Sampson had 10 each.

The Bulls have lost two in a row after winning the previous two games.

The Raptors have won all three games played so far this season against the Bulls.

The Raptors led by as many as 20 points during the third quarter before taking a 13-point lead into the fourth quarter.

Blakeney’s 3-pointer cut the Toronto lead to 10 with 10:14 remaining. Two free throws by Anunoby increased the lead to 17 and Ibaka’s 11-footer increased it to 19 points with 4:58 to play.

The Raptors led 26-18 after the first quarter with Ibaka’s driving layup topping off the scoring.

The Raptors led by 13 when Anunoby made two free throws with 10:41 left in the second quarter.

Lowry’s 3-pointer nudged the lead to 14 with 6:25 to play in the half.

The Raptors led 56-41 at halftime after Powell completed the scoring with a 3-point shot.

The Bulls made 12 turnovers leading to 14 Toronto points in the first half. The Raptors made six first-half turnovers leading to four points.

Lowry’s 3-pointer gave the Raptors a 20-point lead with 5:53 remaining in the third quarter.

Blakeney’s 11-foot jumper had the Bulls within 14 points with 1:30 left in the third.

Slideshow (21 Images)

The Raptors led 85-72 after three quarters.

The Bulls played without Kris Dunn (back strain) and Zach LaVine (right thigh contusion, right patellar tendinitis).

—Field Level Media