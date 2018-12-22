Leonard tallies 37 as Raptors top Cavs

Kawhi Leonard matched his season best with 37 points on 12-for-16 shooting, and the Toronto Raptors defeated the visiting Cleveland Cavaliers 126-110 Friday night.

OG Anunoby equaled his career bests with 21 points and eight rebounds for the Raptors. Pascal Siakam added 15 points and 10 rebounds, Fred VanVleet added 14 points and eight assists, and Norman Powell scored 11 points.

Jordan Clarkson had 20 points for Cleveland. Collin Sexton added 17 points. Larry Nance Jr. had 16 points and 12 rebounds, and Cedi Osman chipped in with 12 points for the Cavaliers.

The Raptors, who never trailed, led by as many as 14 points in the third quarter, but that dwindled to five points with 5:23 to play in the fourth quarter on Nance’s put-back dunk.

Toronto turned it on again and led by 13 after Leonard’s 3-pointer with 4:02 to play.

The Raptors used a 10-0 run to go ahead 12-2 before the Cavaliers countered with a 7-0 run. Paced by 15 points from Anunoby, Toronto was ahead 34-28 after the first quarter.

Matthew Dellavedova sank a 3-pointer before Ante Zizic made one of two free throws to bring Cleveland to within one point with 9:38 remaining in the second quarter.

The Raptors worked the lead back to nine on Leonard’s layup with 6:47 left.

Toronto was on top 59-52 at halftime.

The Raptors took a 10-point lead on Delon Wright’s turnaround hook shot with 9:11 to play in the third quarter.

The lead reached 14 after VanVleet’s layup after a steal with 4:43 remaining in the third. The Cavaliers cut the margin in half, pulling within seven on Jaron Blossomgame’s 3-pointer with 1:16 to play in the third.

The Raptors led 99-93 after three quarters, during which Leonard had 15 points.

Nance made two free throws with 7:55 to play in the fourth quarter to trim the deficit to five.

Anunoby’s dunk and Siakam’s layup returned the lead to nine with 7:13 left.

Toronto’s Danny Green missed his first game of the season due to a sore knee.

—Field Level Media