Bullock's buzzer-beater pulls Pistons past Raptors

Reggie Bullock hit a 5-foot fadeaway jumper at the buzzer with an assist from former Raptor Jose Calderon, giving the Detroit Pistons a 106-104 victory at Toronto on Wednesday.

Blake Griffin scored 30 points and grabbed 12 rebounds to help Detroit come back from a 19-point, third-quarter deficit.

The win made it a happy return to Toronto for Pistons coach Dwane Casey, who was fired in the offseason after seven seasons as the Raptors’ coach. Casey received a warm ovation and a video tribute to mark his return.

Langston Galloway and Reggie Jackson each had 13 points for the Pistons, who gave Toronto its second consecutive loss, both at home.

Stanley Johnson added 12 points for Detroit, and Andre Drummond had 11 points and 14 rebounds.

Kawhi Leonard scored 26 points and grabbed nine rebounds for Toronto. Greg Monroe, playing for Serge Ibaka (sore right knee), add 17 points and nine rebounds, Pascal Siakam also had 17 points, and Jonas Valanciunas and Kyle Lowry scored 14 points apiece.

The Raptors took an 11-point lead into the fourth quarter, but the Pistons cut the deficit to four on Jackson’s pullup jumper with 7:57 to play.

Johnson hit a two 3-pointers and Jackson made a jumper and a layup to put Detroit ahead 100-97 with 4:29 left.

Toronto’s OG Anunoby missed two free throws, but Leonard cut Detroit’s lead to one on a driving layup.

Leonard missed his first free throw with 3:00 to play on a clear-path foul but made his second to tie the game at 100.

Toronto was called for traveling, and Drummond’s put-back layup put Detroit back into the lead. Griffin hit a jumper to make the lead four points with two minutes left.

Lowry put in layup and Leonard made a jumper for Toronto to tie the game at 104 with 38.8 seconds left.

Toronto regained possession with 10 seconds to play, but Leonard lost the ball with two seconds on the clock. After one Toronto block, Bullock put in a layup to give Detroit the win.

