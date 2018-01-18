Miles leads Raptors past Pistons, 96-91

EditorsNote: Updates turnover totals in second and fourth grafs

CJ Miles scored 21 points off the bench, his biggest output since scoring 22 on opening night, and the Toronto Raptors held on for a 96-91 home win over the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday at Air Canada Centre.

Kyle Lowry had 18 points, nine rebounds and five assists, and Jonas Valanciunas posted 17 points and 16 rebounds for Toronto. DeMar DeRozan also scored 17 points as the Raptors overcame 21 turnovers.

Andre Drummond paced the Pistons, who have lost three straight, with 25 points and 17 rebounds. Avery Bradley tossed in 19 points, Tobias Harris contributed 12 before fouling out, and Langston Galloway chipped in 11 off the bench.

The Raptors, who led by as much as 15 in the first quarter, held the Pistons to 42 percent shooting and forced 15 turnovers. Toronto shot 42.5 percent from the field and got nine of its 11 3-point makes from Miles and Lowry.

DeRozan scored 10 first-quarter points, lifting the Raptors to a 31-18 lead. A 14-5 Pistons spurt to close the half pulled them within 54-51. Galloway had five of his eight first-half points during that span. Galloway had been benched in five of the Pistons’ previous seven games.

Miles and Valanciunas scored 13 points apiece before the break, while Bradley’s 11 points led Detroit.

The Pistons took their first lead early in the third on a Drummond hook shot. Toronto came back to hold a slim margin most of the quarter before Anthony Tolliver made a 3-pointer to put Detroit in front 72-71. The game was tied at 73 entering the fourth.

Lowry capped a 7-0 Toronto run midway through the final quarter, giving his club an 87-81 advantage. The Pistons couldn’t get closer than four points until Bradley drilled a 3-pointer with 13.4 seconds remaining to make it 94-91.

Delon Wright hit two free throws to clinch the Raptors’ victory.

The teams will play three more times, including another game at the Air Canada Centre on Feb. 26.

