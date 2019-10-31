Siakam scores 30 again as Raptors top Pistons

Pascal Siakam scored 30 points, grabbed five rebounds and added five assists as the Toronto Raptors defeated the visiting Detroit Pistons 125-113 on Wednesday night.

Oct 30, 2019; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Detroit Pistons guard Derrick Rose (25) goes up to make a basket against the Toronto Raptors during the first quarter at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

It was the third 30-point game in five games this season for Siakam.

Kyle Lowry added 20 points and eight assists for Toronto, Norman Powell and Serge Ibaka had 19 each, Fred VanVleet contributed 13 points and 11 assists and OG Anunoby scored 13 points with eight rebounds.

Andre Drummond had 21 points and 22 rebounds for the Pistons, Derrick Rose had 16 points and 10 assists, Langston Galloway added 17 points and Markieff Morris had 16 points.

The Pistons, coached by former Raptors coach Dwane Casey, won all three meetings between the teams last season. It was the first meeting between the teams since the Raptors won the NBA championship under Nick Nurse, who replaced Casey as coach before last season.

The Raptors took a 16-point lead into the fourth quarter and increased it to 21 on Powell’s 3-pointer with 8:35 remaining. Ibaka’s hook shot had the lead at 22 points with 6:46 to play.

The Raptors used a 14-4 run to lead 37-28 after the first quarter.

Galloway nailed a 27-point 3-pointer to cut Toronto’s lead to 41-40 with 8:21 to play in the second quarter. After Toronto pulled ahead by six, Detroit trimmed the margin to two on Tony Snell’s 3-pointer. Siakam’s reverse layup with 58.9 seconds to play in the half put Toronto up by nine points. The Raptors led 64-58 at halftime on 59 percent shooting.

Ibaka led the Raptors with 13 first-half points. Morris and Rose each had 14 points in the first half for the Pistons, who shot 47 percent.

The Raptors led by 13 after an 8-0 run in the first two minutes of the third quarter. Siakam’s 29-foot 3-pointer with 6:56 left in the third gave Toronto an 82-62 lead.

Thon Maker’s 3-pointer had the lead down to 13, but Siakam hit a 20-footer with 2.5 seconds left to give him 19 points in the third quarter as Toronto led 99-83.

—Field Level Media