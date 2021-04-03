Raptors rout Warriors by franchise-record 53

Pascal Siakam’s season-high 36 points on his 27th birthday spearheaded the Toronto Raptors’ 130-77 rout of the short-handed Golden State Warriors on Friday night in Tampa.

The Raptors, who led by as many as 61 points, set a franchise record for largest margin of victory. The margin of defeat was the third worst in Warriors history, with one of top two occurring in the playoffs.

Toronto, coming off a miserable month of March, won for only the second time in the past 15 games and snapped a four-game losing streak.

With Stephen Curry and Draymond Green sitting out, the Warriors lost for the sixth time in their past seven games.

Curry was ruled out hours before tipoff due to lingering effects of a bruised tailbone, which kept him out for five games before returning to play in Golden State’s previous two. Curry scored 32 and 36 points in those games. Green was a late scratch due to a left finger sprain.

Their combined presence was sorely missed against Toronto, which thoroughly outplayed the Warriors from the second quarter on.

The Raptors outscored the Warriors 35-16 in the second quarter and 46-14 in the third to build a 108-56 advantage, which was their largest lead after three quarters in franchise history.

Gary Trent Jr. continued to make an impact since being traded to Toronto, finishing with 24 points and five rebounds. Trent wound up with a plus-54 game rating, the second-highest in NBA history behind only the plus-57 mark set by Luc Mbah a Moute on Nov. 22, 2017.

Toronto’s OG Anunoby scored 21 points on 8-of-12 shooting. Malachi Flynn contributed 16 points, five rebounds and five assists while Chris Boucher had 10 points, six rebounds and four steals. Siakam had seven rebounds and five assists.

Turnovers continued to be an issue for Golden State as they committed 21, leading to 30 points for the Raptors. One night earlier, the Warriors committed 20 turnovers that produced 27 points for the Miami Heat in Golden State’s 116-109 loss.

Andrew Wiggins led Golden State with 15 points while Jordan Poole and Nico Mannion each scored 10 points.

--Field Level Media