VanVleet caps short-handed Raptors' rally over Pacers

Fred VanVleet made a 3-pointer with 25.9 seconds to play to give the injury-depleted Toronto a one-point lead, as the Raptors overcame a 17-point deficit to defeat the visiting Indiana Pacers 99-96 on Wednesday night.

Kawhi Leonard had 28 points, 10 rebounds, six assists and four steals for the Raptors, who had lost their two previous games. Pascal Siakam had 17 points and seven rebounds, Greg Monroe added 13 points and eight rebounds and VanVleet had 11 points.

Victor Oladipo had 20 points for the Pacers, who have lost two in a row after winning seven straight. Bojan Bogdanovic added 18 points, Domantas Sabonis had 12 points and 10 rebounds, while Myles Turner had 10 points, 14 rebounds and five blocks, and Thaddeus Young scored 11 points.

The Raptors trailed by 17 in the third quarter before cutting the deficit to 10 entering the fourth. The Raptors did not score in the fourth quarter until there was 8:44 to play when Leonard completed a 3-point play with a free throw to return the deficit to 10.

VanVleet hit a 3-pointer to put the Raptors within two with 5:21 left, and Siakam tied the game with 4:11 left on a layup.

After Oladipo’s 20-footer gave Indiana a two-point lead, the Raptors three times missed chances to tie before VanVleet put them ahead by one with a 3-pointer.

Toronto won a jump ball with 4.9 seconds play, and Danny Green made two free throws with 2.5 seconds left. VanVleet blocked Bogdanovic’s deep attempt to tie at the buzzer.

The Raptors were without point guard Kyle Lowry (bruised thigh) and centers Serge Ibaka (swollen knee) and Jonas Valanciunas (dislocated thumb).

The Pacers led 34-24 after the first quarter.

Indiana led by 13 points with 2:19 to play in the first half after successive 3-pointers by Young and Turner, before taking a 58-50 halftime lead.

The Raptors trimmed the lead to seven on two free throws by Leonard with 7:55 left in the third quarter, but Bogdanovic’s 3-pointer increased the margin to 17 with 5:05 left.

The Pacers led 85-75 after three quarters.

—Field Level Media