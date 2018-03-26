Clippers push past Raptors

Lou Williams had 26 points and Tobias Harris added 20, and the Los Angeles Clippers opened the fourth quarter with a big run to post a 117-106 win over the Eastern Conference-leading Toronto Raptors on Sunday night at Air Canada Center.

Jonas Valanciunas had 16 points and 10 rebounds, Fred VanVleet had 16 points and Pascal Siakam added 15 to lead the Raptors, who lost for the third time in five games.

Los Angeles began the fourth quarter with a 16-2 run after closing the third tied at 80. Williams and Montrezl Harrell each had six points during the run, and Williams finished with 18 in the quarter.

Harrell had 19 points and Milos Teosodic added 15 points for the Clippers, who have won two of three after losing four straight.

The Raptors had seven players in double figures, but their two best players — Kyle Lowry and DeMar DeRozan — both struggled mightily. Both had 11 points as DeRozan went 3-of-12 from the field while Lowry finished 4-of-9.

Toronto shot 44.6 percent from the field and 44.4 percent from 3-point range but just 57.1 percent from the free-throw line on just 14 attempts. The Clippers shot 46.3 percent from the field and 44.4 percent from 3-point range (on half the attempts as Toronto) while making 21 of 27 free throws.

The Raptors led 60-53 at halftime behind 12 points from Valanciunas after shooting 53 percent from 3-point range. DeRozan and Lowry had only 11 combined points, however.

Harris scored 15 points in the first half to lead the Clippers, who shot 40 percent from the field before the break. Williams had just six points in the first half, going just 2-for-10 from the field before turning it on in the second half.

Toronto concludes its three-game homestand on Tuesday against the Denver Nuggets.

After finishing their four-game road trip at 2-2, the Clippers return home to play the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday before heading back on the road for two games.

—Field Level Media