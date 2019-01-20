Green's long-range game carries Raptors past Grizzlies

EditorsNote: fixes typo in second graph

Danny Green scored 21 of his season-best 24 points in the third quarter and matched his career-best with eight 3-pointers Saturday night as the Toronto Raptors defeated the visiting Memphis Grizzlies 119-90.

Green, who also grabbed seven rebounds, was 7 for 9 from 3-point range in the third quarter as the Raptors pulled out to a 38-point lead, outscoring the Grizzlies 45-14 on the strength of 10 3-pointers.

Toronto made 17 3-pointers.

Serge Ibaka added 18 points for the Raptors, who have won seven of their past eight games and nine straight home games. Pascal Siakam added 17 points and eight rebounds, Norman Powell 14, CJ Miles 13 and Kyle Lowry had 12 points and seven assists for the Raptors.

Jaren Jackson Jr. had 16 points and nine rebounds for the Grizzlies, who have lost 11 of their past 12 games. Ivan Rabb added 13 points and 11 rebounds, Shelvin Mack had 14 points and Mike Conley added 10 points for Memphis.

The Raptors led 23-19 after the first quarter paced by Ibaka’s 10 points.

Memphis tied the game at 30 on Jevon Carter’s 3-pointer with 7:49 left in the first half. Siakam made two free throws with 6:09 remaining to give Toronto a seven-point lead.

The Raptors still led by seven, 55-48, at halftime. Ibaka had 14 first-half points and Miles added 13 and nabbed five of Toronto’s 11 first-half steals. Toronto had 19 steals on the game.

The Raptors scored the first 10 points of the second half capped by Green’s corner 3-pointer to lead by 17.

Conley’s floating jumper with 8:22 left in the third quarter gave Memphis its first second-half points.

Another 3-pointer from Green bumped Toronto’s lead to 28 with 5:13 remaining. Ibaka’s put-back dunk gave Toronto a 30-point lead and finished a 14-0 Raptors run.

Green hit his seventh 3-pointer of the third quarter with 2:21 to play.

The Raptors led 100-62 after the third quarter.

The Raptors were without Kawhi Leonard (rest) for the second straight game and OG Anunoby (personal) for the third straight game. The Grizzlies were without Marc Gasol (back).

