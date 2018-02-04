Raptors use balanced attack to beat Grizzlies

Delon Wright scored 15 points to lead a balanced attack as the Toronto Raptors posted a 101-86 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday at the Air Canada Centre in Toronto.

Fred VanVleet recorded 13 points and eight assists and DeMar DeRozan also scored 13 for the Raptors, who won for the fourth time in the past five games. Jonas Valanciunas contributed 12 points and nine rebounds, Kyle Lowry scored 11 points and Pascal Siakam added 10.

Marc Gasol scored 20 points and Andrew Harrison added 16 for the Grizzlies, who lost for the fifth time in the past six games. Dillon Brooks had 12 points and JaMychal Green scored 11 as Memphis lost in Toronto for the fifth straight time.

The Grizzlies held out guard Tyreke Evans for the third straight game while attempting to trade him prior to Thursday’s deadline.

Memphis, which shot just 35.8 percent from the field, is 0-3 on a four-game road trip that ends Tuesday in Atlanta.

The Raptors led by two points entering the final stanza but quickly increased the margin to 88-78 on Wright’s basket with 7:30 to go.

Siakam later hit a shot to boost the lead to 15 as Toronto held Memphis to 3-of-22 shooting over the final 12 minutes and improved to 21-4 at home.

The Grizzlies trailed by 14 points early in the third quarter before using a 10-2 spurt to get back in the game. Memphis eventually tied the score at 66 on two free throws by Ennis with 4:03 left and then moved ahead 33 seconds later on Ennis’ dunk.

Siakam’s basket with 1:07 remaining gave the Raptors a 76-74 lead entering the fourth quarter.

Toronto led 56-44 at halftime after holding Memphis to 39 percent shooting from the field.

DeRozan scored the final basket of the first quarter to start a 10-0 run that gave the Raptors a 33-24 lead. Toronto ran off nine straight later in the quarter with Lowry’s 3-pointer capping the surge and making it 48-32.

A 3-pointer by Serge Ibaka made it a 17-point margin with 4:07 to play before the Raptors settled for the 12-point lead at the break.

