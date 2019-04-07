Loss to Raptors dims Heat's playoff chances

Danny Green scored 21 points — including seven in overtime — as the Toronto Raptors defeated the visiting Miami Heat 117-109 Sunday afternoon.

Apr 7, 2019; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade (3) goes up to make a basket against Toronto Raptors forward Serge Ibaka (9) and Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam (43) during the first half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

Pascal Siakam added 23 points and grabbed 10 rebounds and Norman Powell also had 23 points off the bench for the Raptors, who swept the four-game season series with the Heat.

Miami’s playoff hopes were severely damaged by the loss.

Kawhi Leonard had 22 points for Toronto, Serge Ibaka had 12 points while Marc Gasol had eight points and 10 rebounds.

Dwyane Wade scored 21 points for the Heat, who have lost four in a row. James Johnson added 18, Dion Waiters 17, Justise Winslow 15 and Hassan Whiteside 14 while Bam Adebayo had seven points and 13 rebounds.

The Heat (38-42) led by 13 during the second quarter, by seven at halftime and by one point after three quarters.

The Raptors (57-24) took a three-point lead on Ibaka’s jumper early in the fourth.

The score was tied four times in the next three minutes.

Adebayo made two free throws with 3:04 remaining to give Miami a one-point lead. Adebayo’s dunk got the lead to three before Leonard’s 3-pointer tied it again.

Johnson’s 3-pointer restored Miami’s 3-point lead with 1:53 left. Two free throws by Siakam cut the lead to one. Johnson made one of two free throws to make it a two-point Miami lead and Leonard tied by making two foul shots with 58 seconds left.

Leonard missed a 24-foot shot with 13 seconds left and Johnson missed a 25-footer, sending the game to overtime tied at 103.

Green scored the first five points of overtime.

Wade missed a 3-point attempt with 1:01 left in overtime and when Siakam hit a 3-pointer, Toronto led by seven with 39 seconds to play. Waiters replied with a 3-pointer, cutting the lead to four. But Green made two free throws with 29 seconds to play.

The Heat led 26-25 after the first quarter and were up 57-50 at halftime.

The Raptors took a 73-72 lead with 2:50 to play in the third on a steal and a running dunk by Green.

The Heat fell behind by three points before rallying to take a four-point lead on Wade’s 3-pointer.

The Heat led 79-78 after the third quarter.

—Field Level Media