Hobbled Giannis: Bucks will be back in Milwaukee for Game 7

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks went from a 2-0 series lead to a 3-2 deficit and face elimination Saturday in Toronto. The MVP candidate had a message for Milwaukee fans on Thursday night after the Raptors took a third consecutive game in the best-of-seven series.

“We’re not gonna fold,” Antetokounmpo said. “We’re the best team in the league. We’re gonna go in, give it everything we got. We can’t fold. We’re gonna come back to Milwaukee being pissed.”

After the 105-99 loss Thursday in Game 5, Antetokounmpo received treatment for a right ankle injury. He said there was no particular play when his ankle was hurt, but added it wouldn’t be a problem when the team takes on the Raptors in Toronto in Game 6.

“I just want to win,” Antetokounmpo said. “I think we had a chance to win it, but we didn’t. Obviously, I’m pissed. I am not gonna lie to you. We got two more games to go.”

Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer took Antetokounmpo out of the game with 1:12 remaining. He said he noticed the injury when Antetokounmpo attempted a backcourt steal against Kawhi Leonard.

Budenholzer said the Bucks will all be ready to roll Saturday.

“I think we talk about the character of the group and the toughness and competitiveness of the group,” Budenholzer said. “It’s first of four. We’ve got to go to Toronto, get a game, and I think the group will be ready. They’ll fill their cup up and be ready to go.”

