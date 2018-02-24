Bucks snap Raptors' streak with OT win

Milwaukee forward Giannis Antetokounmpo had 26 points and 12 rebounds and Khris Middleton and Eric Bledsoe had 21 points apiece when the Bucks opened their post-break season with a 122-119 overtime victory over the Eastern Division-leading Toronto Raptors at Air Canada Centre on Friday.

Jason Terry had 14 points, including five in overtime, and John Henson had 12 points and eight rebounds in his first game after missing the previous three with a hamstring injury for the Bucks, who have won six of eight.

DeMar DeRozan scored 33 points and Serge Ibaka had 18 points for Raptors, who had a seven-game winning broken while losing for the first time in three meetings against the Bucks.

Kyle Lowry and Pascal Siakam each had 17 points for the Raptors, who forced overtime on Jonas Valanciunas’ basket as regulation time expired to make it 110-110.

Antetokounmpo was four assists short of his second consecutive triple-double after getting 36 points, 11 rebounds and 13 assists in a loss to Denver before the All-Star break.

The Bucks are 10-3 since firing coach Jason Kidd on Jan. 22. This was the second of those victories against a team currently in playoff position. The Bucks play seven of their first eight post-break games against current playoff teams.

Terry’s 3-pointer with 2:36 left in overtime tied the game at 115 after Toronto scored the first five points of the extra session, and Middleton’s 3 on an assist from Terry capped an 8-0 run for an 118-115 lead.

Valanciunas made a dunk before Antetokounmpo countered on a jumper for a 120-117 lead with 13.1 seconds left.

DeRozan followed his own miss with a dunk with 1.3 seconds left and Terry made two free throws with two-tenths of a second remaining. The Raptors did not have enough time to get up a shot.

Bucks forward Jabari Parker had eight points and a season-high seven rebounds in 21 minutes in his eighth game since returning from a left knee injury on Feb. 2.

Antetokounmpo’s three-point play four minutes into the third quarter gave the Bucks their biggest lead, 75-63, before Toronto rallied.

--Field Level Media