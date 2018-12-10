Bucks top Raptors for second time this season

EditorsNote: Corrects date of Lowry’s last scoreless game

Malcom Brogdon made two 3-pointers late in the fourth quarter, including the one for the go-ahead points with 40.7 seconds to play, and the visiting Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Toronto Raptors 104-99 on Sunday night.

Brogdon finished with 18 points for the Bucks, who have twice defeated the Raptors this season.

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 19 points and grabbed 19 rebounds for the Bucks and Brook Lopez also had 19 points while Khris Middleton and Tony Snell scored 10 each.

Serge Ibaka scored 22 points, Kawhi Leonard had 20, Fred VanVleet scored 19 and Pascal Siakam added 17 for the Raptors, who have lost two in a row.

Kyle Lowry did not score a point for the Raptors for the first time since March 17, 2013, against the Miami Heat.

The Bucks led by 11 points early in the fourth, but Ibaka’s 3-pointer brought the Raptors to within three at 90-87 with 5:18 left.

VanVleet’s 3-pointer put Toronto up by two with 3:13 to go.

Middleton’s two free throws tied the game at 94 with 2:23 to play, but Toronto regained the lead on Leonard’s 3-pointer. Brogdon tied the game with a 3-pointer, then gave Milwaukee the lead with the other 3-pointer.

VanVleet’s layup trimmed the lead to one with 28.9 seconds left.

Antetokounmpo’s driving dunk returned the lead to three points with 12.6 seconds to play before Leonard missed a 3-pointer with less than 10 seconds to play that would have tied the game.

Thon Maker’s 3-pointer ended the scoring in the first quarter with the Raptors leading 30-25.

Lopez hit successive 3-pointers and Snell made a free throw and Milwaukee led 51-49 at halftime.

Lopez had 16 first-half points, Ibaka and VanVleet topped Toronto with 11 points.

Milwaukee led by three points when Middleton banked in a two-foot hook shot with 3:22 left in the third quarter. The lead reached seven when Ersan Ilyasova made two free throws with 1:15 remaining

The Bucks led 79-74 after three quarters.

The Bucks scored the first six points of the fourth quarter to lead by 11, but Toronto was within four points on two free throws by Leonard.

