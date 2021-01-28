Bucks go on the road and top Raptors

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 24 points and grabbed 18 rebounds Wednesday night as the visiting Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Toronto Raptors 115-108 at Tampa, Fla.

Slideshow ( 37 images )

Khris Middleton added 24 points and 10 rebounds for the Bucks. Brook Lopez had 20 points and Bryn Forbes had 11.

Norman Powell scored 26 points for the Raptors. Pascal Siakam, who missed the two previous games with left-knee swelling, scored 11 points and Fred VanVleet had 10 points and 10 assists while Chris Boucher scored 10. Aron Baynes had 11 points before fouling out with 4:48 left in the fourth quarter.

Kyle Lowry entered the game needing two points to join DeMar DeRozan (13,296) and Chris Bosh (10,275) as the only players to score 10,000 points for the Raptors. He reached that plateau by sinking a 3-pointer for Toronto’s first points of the game. He finished with 21 points.

The Raptors were without OG Anunoby (left calf strain).

The Bucks, who led by 11 points during the third quarter, were ahead by one entering the fourth. Toronto led briefly by one before Milwaukee went on a 9-0 run. Lowry’s 3-pointer cut the lead to six with 5:03 remaining.

Middleton’s 3-pointer put Milwaukee ahead by seven with 1:38 to play. Toronto cut the lead to four on Stanley Johnson’s 3-pointer before Jrue Holiday answered with a layup with 40 seconds left.

The score was 33-33 after the first quarter.

Torrey Craig’s layup gave Milwaukee an eight-point lead with 2:21 in the second quarter.

Middleton hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to give the Bucks a 63-54 lead at halftime.

The Raptors pulled to within two points on VanVleet’s 19-footer with 9:45 to play in the third quarter.

The Bucks used an 8-0 run capped by D.J. Augustin’s 3-pointer to take a 10-point lead with 5:45 left in the third. The lead reached 11 on a 3-pointer by Bobby Portis. Toronto finished the third quarter on a 9-0 surge, trimming the lead to 83-82.

--Field Level Media