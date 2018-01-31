DeRozan leads Raptors past Timberwolves

DeMar DeRozan scored 23 points as the Toronto Raptors edged the Minnesota Timberwolves 109-104 Tuesday night at the Air Canada Centre in Toronto.

DeRozan produced his 36th game with at least 20 points despite shooting 6 of 18 from the floor and missing five of six 3-pointers. The All-Star guard made 10 of 11 free throws and scored eight of his points in the fourth quarter.

Jonas Valanciunas added 18 points and 11 rebounds for his 16th double-double as Toronto beat Minnesota for the 14th straight time at home. It is the Raptors’ longest home winning streak against any opponent.

Kyle Lowry barely missed a double-double by finishing with 15 points and nine assists. Serge Ibaka contributed 15 while reserves Jakob Poeltl and Fred VanVleet chipped in 12 and 10, respectively.

Jimmy Butler scored 25 points for Minnesota, which beat Toronto at home on Jan. 20.

Andrew Wiggins added 15 for the Timberwolves but misfired on 15 of 22 attempts. Reserves Gorgui Dieng and Nemanja Bjelica contributed 14 apiece while Taj Gibson finished with 12.

Center Karl Anthony-Towns was held to 11 points and 10 rebounds in 28 1/2 minutes as the Wolves lost for the eighth time in their last nine road games.

After falling behind by 13 in the first half, the Raptors forged a 76-76 tie when DeRozan stole the ball from Wiggins and found a streaking Lowry, who converted the layup and foul shot with 2:52 left. Minnesota took an 80-78 lead into the fourth only because DeRozan missed a 19-footer at the buzzer.

Toronto held a nine-point lead with 2:27 left on two free throws by DeRozan. Minnesota scored the next seven points to cut the lead to 103-101 on a 3-pointer by Wiggins with 61 seconds remaining.

Following a timeout, VanVleet dribbled by Teague and from under the basket, he whipped a pass over the defense to DeRozan. DeRozan easily scored with 41.5 seconds left while Towns was screened off by Valanciunas.

After Wiggins missed badly on a long 3-pointer with 23.4 seconds left, DeRozan grabbed the rebound and made two free throws with 19.5 seconds left. Wiggins missed another long 3-pointer with 15.1 seconds left, and Valanciunas iced the game at the line three seconds later.

--Field Level Media