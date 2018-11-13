Holiday, Moore push Pelicans past Raptors

Jrue Holiday had 29 points and 14 assists, E’Twaun Moore scored 30 points and the visiting New Orleans Pelicans defeated the Toronto Raptors 126-110 Monday night.

Anthony Davis added 25 points and 20 rebounds for the Pelicans, who won their third game in a row by giving the Raptors their first home loss in eight games this season. Toronto is 12-2 overall.

Julius Randle chipped in with 17 points and 12 rebounds for New Orleans.

Pascal Siakam scored 22 points for the Raptors. Kawhi Leonard added 20 points, Serge Ibaka had 19 points and 14 rebounds, OG Anunoby 17 points and Fred VanVleet and Delon Wright 10 points each.

The Pelicans took an 11-point lead into the fourth quarter, but it was down to six after one minute when the Raptors had a 7-2 surge.

The Pelicans regained the 11-point advantage on a 3-pointer by Darius Miller. When Moore scored on a layup with 8:39 to play, the lead was increased to 14.

The Raptors trimmed the deficit to nine before Davis made consecutive layups. Holiday hit a 3-pointer and assisted on a Moore basket to increase the lead to 17 with 4:24 to play.

Cheick Diallo’s layup with 22 seconds left closed the first-quarter scoring and gave the Pelicans a 31-29 lead.

Randle made two free throws to put the Pelicans ahead by seven points with 6:23 to play in the second quarter.

Leonard’s 3-pointer tied the game at 50 with 4:08 left in the half. The Pelicans nudged away again and led by six on Randle’s layup with 59 seconds left.

The Pelicans led 66-61 at halftime, with Moore scoring 17 points and Randle adding 12.

Ibaka led Toronto with 17 first-half points and nine rebounds. Leonard added 15 points, and Siakam had 10.

Siakam’s 3-pointer tied the score at 70 early in the third quarter.

The Pelicans followed that with a 9-0 run on a 3-pointer by Davis, two consecutive layups by Randle and one by Holiday.

Davis made two free throws with 3:58 to play in the third to bump the Pelicans’ lead to 11, and Diallo’s cutting layup had the lead at 13.

The Pelicans led 94-83 after three quarters.

