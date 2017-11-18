Raptors beat Knicks behind Lowry's near triple-double

TORONTO -- Kyle Lowry scored 22 points and added 10 assists and eight rebounds as the Toronto Raptors defeated the New York Knicks 107-84 on Friday night.

DeMar DeRozan also scored 22 points and added seven assists and six rebounds for the Raptors (10-5), who have won three games in a row.

The Raptors led by as many as 22 points early in the third quarter and carried a 14-point lead into the fourth quarter.

The Knicks crept to within 10 points early in the final quarter, but when C.J. Miles hit a 3-pointer with 5:22 left in the game, the Raptors led 97-78.

DeRozan increased the lead to 21 with a pullup jumper and a layup by Pascal Siakam had Toronto ahead by 23 with 3:19 left.

Miles added 14 points, Siakam had 13 and OG Anunoby contributed 11 for Toronto.

Kristaps Porzingis and Tim Hardaway Jr, each scored 13 points for the Knicks (8-7) and Enes Kanter added 12.

Miles was fouled twice while attempting 3-pointers in the final 40 seconds of the first quarter. He made all six free throws and the Raptors led 30-18 after the opening quarter.

Lowry’s 3-pointer with 7:01 left in the half bumped the lead to 19, which was trimmed to 12 after a 7-0 run by the Knicks.

Lowry’s 3-pointer had the lead at 20 with 1:32 to play. The Raptors were ahead 54-36 at the intermission, led by Lowry’s 16 points, six rebounds and four assists. Jarrett Jack led New York with eight first-half points.

Jonas Valanciunas scored his first two points of the game early in the third quarter to increase Toronto’s lead to 22.

After the Knicks trimmed the lead to 12, Lowry hit a 3-pointer with 5:22 left in the third.

Toronto led 78-64 after the third quarter.

The Knicks cut the lead to 10 points, two minutes into the fourth quarter.

NOTES: Raptors F Serge Ibaka (swollen left knee), G Norman Powell (right hip pointer) and Delon Wright (dislocated right shoulder) did not play on Friday. Powell has missed three games in a row and Wright and Ibaka were injured Wednesday in the win over the New Orleans Pelicans. ... The Knicks were playing only their fifth road game of the season Friday. They have played 10 games at home. ... The Knicks will play the Los Angeles Clippers Monday at Madison Square Garden. ... The Raptors host the Washington Wizards Sunday at the Air Canada Centre.