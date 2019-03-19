Lin, Raptors rout Knicks

EditorsNote: Edit 1: Added missing word in eighth graf

Mar 18, 2019; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; New York Knicks forward Mario Hezonja (8) shoots against Toronto Raptors forward Eric Moreland (15) in the first half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

Jeremy Lin scored 20 points off the bench, Pascal Siakam added 19 points and eight rebounds, and the Toronto Raptors defeated the visiting New York Knicks 128-92 Monday night.

Kyle Lowry added 15 points and eight assists for the Raptors before leaving the game with an ankle injury during the third quarter. He did not return to action.

Fred VanVleet scored 13 points and handed out 12 assists for the Raptors, who have won all three meetings with the Knicks so far this season.

OG Anunoby had 14 points as the Raptors reached 50 wins for the fourth straight season. Danny Green chipped in with 13 points for Toronto, Marc Gasol contributed 12 points and 11 rebounds, and Norman Powell had 10 points.

The Raptors matched a season best with 36 assists.

Allonzo Trier scored 22 points for the Knicks while Kevin Knox added 12 points and Damyean Dotson added 11. New York lost for the ninth time in 10 games.

The Raptors led by 34 points during the third quarter and were up by 32 entering the fourth.

Trier hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to end the first quarter and trim Toronto’s lead to 38-29.

The Raptors opened a 14-point lead on a free throw by Powell early in the second quarter.

After the Knicks pulled to within nine, the Raptors expanded the advantage to 21 points when Green’s 3-pointer with 1:17 left in the first half completed an 11-0 run.

The Raptors produced their highest-scoring half of the season and had a 73-54 lead at the intermission.

VanVleet and Green each had 13 first-half points for the Raptors, who shot 61.9 percent from the field. Trier and Dotson had 11 each for the Knicks, who shot 37.2 percent in the first half.

The Raptors scored the first 10 points of the second half — seven by Siakam — to lead by 29 points.

Siakam’s dunk with 6:08 to play in the third quarter put the Raptors ahead by 34 points.

Lowry left the court in pain with 5:15 remaining in the third quarter with a right ankle injury after gathering a rebound and being tangled with a Knicks player as he started to run up the court. Lowry had missed the previous two games with a sprained left ankle.

The Raptors led 101-69 after the third quarter.

The Raptors were without Kawhi Leonard (load management) and Serge Ibaka (suspension).

—Field Level Media