Westbrook helps Thunder snap Raptors' 11-game streak

Russell Westbrook capped his 23rd triple-double of 37 points, 14 assists and 13 rebounds by hitting the tiebreaking layup with 39.7 seconds remaining as the Oklahoma City Thunder snapped the Toronto Raptors’ team-record 11-game winning streak with a hotly contested 132-125 victory Sunday afternoon at Air Canada Centre.

Westbrook posted his 102nd career triple-double and fifth straight triple-double. According to the Elias Sports Bureau, he and Hall of Famer Oscar Robertson as the only players with three instances of five straight games with a triple-double.

In a game that featured 25 lead changes and 20 ties, Westbrook snapped a 125-125 deadlock and then added a 16-foot pull-up with 11.7 seconds left.

Westbrook’s final points occurred after DeMar DeRozan missed a layup with 30 seconds left on a play when the Toronto guard thought he was fouled by Corey Brewer.

The game featured 49 fouls and 57 free throws, and in the final minutes, DeRozan was ejected along with Toronto coach Dwane Casey and former Thunder forward Serge Ibaka. DeRozan was tossed by Mark Davis for continuing to argue about being fouled by Brewer and Ibaka was tossed by Davis shortly after getting a questionable foul after getting pushed to the ground while going by Steven Adams for a rebound during a free throw with 1:09 remaining.

Casey was tossed by Haywoode Workman, though it appeared the official thought a fan’s comments were made by Casey, which resulted in the coach laughing as he walked off the court.

The game ended with the officials being escorted off the court by multiple security guards.

Adams added 25 points while Paul George worked around foul trouble and added 22 points as the Thunder won their sixth straight game.

DeRozan scored 24 points for the Raptors, who took their first loss since an overtime defeat against Milwaukee on Feb. 23. Kyle Lowry added 22 before fouling out for the second time this season.

Oklahoma City held a one-point lead when Westbrook returned with about eight minutes left.

He scored 17 points after returning and notched his latest triple-double with a spectacular individual effort by getting the offensive rebound of a missed 3-pointer by Anthony, missing his initial putback, getting another rebound and scoring on another putback with 4:35 remaining for a 118-117 lead.

The eventful fourth occurred after DeRozan gave Toronto a 98-97 lead through three with a 23-foot pull-up jumper with eight-tenths of a second left. DeRozan’s shot occurred after George gave Oklahoma City a 66-64 halftime lead with a jumper with one second left.

