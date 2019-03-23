Thunder rally to knock off Raptors

Russell Westbrook had his 28th triple-double of the season when he scored 18 points, grabbed 12 rebounds and added 13 assists as the visiting Oklahoma City Thunder came back to defeat the Toronto Raptors 116-109 on Friday night and end a four-game losing streak.

Mar 22, 2019; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook (0) warms up before game against the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

Paul George added 28 points and Dennis Schroder had 26 points for the Thunder, who lost to the Raptors in overtime on Wednesday and overcame a 13-point deficit on Friday.

Jerami Grant added 19 points for Oklahoma City before fouling out in the fourth quarter. Terrance Ferguson chipped on with 11.

Kawhi Leonard scored 37 points for Toronto and Pascal Siakam added 25 points while Danny Green had 16 points and Serge Ibaka had 11.

The Thunder came back from a 13-point third-quarter deficit to lead by three points entering the fourth.

Leonard’s 3-pointer tied the game at 88 with 10:08 remaining.

The Thunder opened a 10-point lead on George’s 3-pointer with 6:21 left.

Leonard’s jumper and free throw cut the lead to four with 3:35 to play.

The Thunder led by six after George made two free throws with 1:53 to play. Marc Gasol came back with a dunk for Toronto.

Leonard’s charging foul gave the Thunder with ball with 1:02 left, and they led by six 10 seconds later on two foul shots by Westbrook.

Westbrook made two more free throws with 19 seconds remaining to give the Thunder a seven-point lead.

Toronto led 29-22 after the first quarter.

The Raptors reeled off the final nine points of the first half to lead 58-48 at the intermission.

The Raptors led by 13 points in the third quarter after Siakam made a layup and the free throw.

The Thunder scored the next nine points capped by Ferguson’s 3-pointer.

After the Raptors opened a seven-point lead, Ferguson’s 3-pointer with 49 seconds left in the third quarter completed an 11-0 run that gave the Thunder a four-point lead.

The Thunder led 83-80 after the third quarter.

—Field Level Media