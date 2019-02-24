Minus Leonard, Raptors upset by Magic at home

Nikola Vucevic scored 23 points and grabbed 12 rebounds to help the visiting Orlando Magic to a 113-98 victory over the Toronto Raptors Sunday afternoon.

Feb 24, 2019; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Orlando Magic guard D.J. Augustin (14) drives to the net against Toronto Raptors guard Jeremy Lin (17) during the first quarter at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

Former Raptor Terrence Ross added 28 points and nine rebounds off the bench for the Magic, who have won two of three games from Toronto this season.

The loss ended a seven-game winning streak by the Raptors, who were without Kawhi Leonard for what was described as a “load management” day.

Jonathan Isaac contributed 16 points, D.J. Augustin 12 points and eight assists, with Evan Fournier scoring 11 for the Magic, who have won six of their past seven games.

Kyle Lowry had 19 points and 10 assists and Pascal Siakam had 10 points and 11 rebounds for the Raptors. Marc Gasol added 16 points and Serge Ibaka had 14 points for the Raptors while Jodie Meeks and Danny Green each had 10.

The Magic led by nine points entering the fourth quarter and Ross scored five points in the first two minutes to stretch the lead to 12. The lead reached 14 on Aaron Gordon’s fadeaway jumper with 7:20 left.

Vucevic and Isaac hit consecutive 3-pointers to increase the lead to 16 points with 5:22 remaining. Isaac’s 3-pointer had the lead at 20 with three minutes to play.

The Magic scored the final eight points of the first quarter to lead 25-15.

Jerian Grant’s layup after a Raptors turnover gave the Magic a 12-point lead with 8:18 left in the first half.

Meeks, signed by the Raptors last week, cut the lead to one point with a 3-pointer with 4:04 remaining. The Magic led 53-50 at halftime.

Lowry turned the ball over twice in the first three minutes of the second half leading to four points by the Magic and a 10-point lead.

The Raptors used a 10-0 run completed by Gasol’s 3-pointer and layup to tie the game with 7:05 left in the third quarter.

The Magic used a 12-2 run capped by Gordon’s two free throws to lead by 11 before finishing the third quarter with an 80-71 advantage.

