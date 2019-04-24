Raptors eliminate Magic with Game 5 rout

EditorsNote: Adds next opponent for Toronto; other minor edits

Kyle Lowry scored Toronto’s first nine points as part of a game-opening, 12-1 flurry Tuesday night to propel the Raptors to a 115-96 blowout win over the visiting Orlando Magic and a 4-1 win in an Eastern Conference first-round playoff series.

The second-seeded Raptors will next face the third-seeded Philadelphia 76ers in the Eastern Conference semifinals. The 76ers beat the Brooklyn Nets 122-100 on Tuesday night to take their first-round series in five games, as well.

With a chance to wrap up the best-of-seven set at home, the Raptors wasted no time taking charge. Lowry hit four field goals — including a 3-pointer — in his early burst, and Kawhi Leonard added a three-point play as Toronto went up by 11 before the game was three minutes old.

The Raptors’ surge didn’t stop there. After Aaron Gordon dropped in Orlando’s first basket 3:23 into the game to cut the gap to 12-3, Toronto immediately went on another 10-0 run to expand the lead to 22-3 at the 5:09 mark of the first period.

Lowry buried a second 3-pointer in the second spurt.

In winning for the fourth straight time after a series-opening loss at home to Orlando, the Raptors led 35-19 after one quarter and never allowed the Magic closer than 11 after that.

In fact, after building a 67-47 halftime advantage, Toronto never led by fewer than 17 points the rest of the way.

Leonard finished with 27 points and Pascal Siakam scored 24 for the Raptors, who had never previously won four straight games in the same playoff series.

Leonard’s game-high total included 5-for-5 shooting on 3-point attempts.

Lowry totaled 14 points while Norman Powell added 11 and Serge Ibaka 10 for Toronto, which won the final four games of the series by a cumulative 75 points after dropping the opener 104-101.

Lowry also found time for nine assists, one fewer than teammate Fred VanVleet’s game-high total.

The Raptors shot 48.2 percent from the floor, compared to Orlando’s 38.6-percent mark.

D.J. Augustin, the hero of Orlando’s Game 1 win with a late 3-pointer, had a team-high 15 points for the Magic. Orlando was making its first playoff appearance since losing in the first round to Indiana in 2012.

Terrence Ross and Wes Iwundu had 12 points apiece, Gordon 11 and Evan Fournier 10 for Orlando. Khem Birch grabbed a game-high 11 rebounds in the loss.

