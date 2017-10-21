Preview: 76ers at Raptors

The Toronto Raptors will try to maintain their recent dominance of the Philadelphia 76ers when the Atlantic Division foes meet Saturday night in Canada. The Raptors have won 15 of the last 16 meetings and nine in a row at home, and they enter this one on a good note after a cakewalk in their opener.

Jonas Valanciunas had 23 points and 15 rebounds in Thursday’s 117-100 win over Chicago as Toronto overcame a rocky season debut for All-Star guard DeMar DeRozan, who finished with 11 points on 2-of-9 shooting. The 76ers faltered down the stretch in a 102-92 home loss to the Boston Celtics on Friday to fall to 0-2 on the young season. Big man Joel Embiid struggled to produce 11 points on 4-of-16 shooting - including 0-for-6 from 3-point range - and will sit this one out as the team continues to monitor his workload following multiple lower-body injuries in his brief NBA career. Rookie Ben Simmons has consecutive double-doubles to begin the season for Philadelphia but is 11-for-26 from the floor.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN Philadelphia, Sportsnet One (Toronto)

ABOUT THE 76ERS (0-2): Inconsistency was an issue for Philadelphia on Friday, with veteran starters Jerryd Bayless and JJ Redick combining to make 8-of-13 3-pointers with zero turnovers while most of the young stars struggled to keep up. Embiid, Simmons, top pick Markelle Fultz and reserve forward Dario Saric shot a collective 30.4 percent from the floor, missed all 10 of their 3-point attempts and turned the ball over 13 times. Big man Jahlil Okafor (illness) has yet to see any action this season but is expected to get some minutes Saturday night with Embiid sidelined.

ABOUT THE RAPTORS (1-0): While DeRozan struggled and star point guard Kyle Lowry (12 points) was not a major factor, Toronto rode its second unit to victory, particularly forward C.J. Miles (22 points) and guard Delon Wright (13). “It gives them a good identity with the second unit,” coach Dwane Casey told reporters. “And that’s what we want to do is develop those guys and make sure they establish that and maintain it.” Miles has made 17-of-28 3-pointers over his last three games going back to preseason.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Lowry averaged 22.7 points while making 14-of-24 3-pointers in three games against Philadelphia last season.

2. Simmons is averaging 14.5 points, 10.5 rebounds and five assists through his first two games.

3. Toronto averaged 119.3 points in its three wins against Philadelphia last season.

PREDICTION: Raptors 116, 76ers 106