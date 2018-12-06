Raptors beat 76ers for 13th straight time at home

EditorsNote: fixes typo in 3rd graf

Kawhi Leonard scored 36 points, grabbed nine rebounds and added five steals to help the Toronto Raptors to a 113-102 victory over the visiting Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday night.

It was the 13th straight victory over the 76ers at home for the Raptors, including two this season. Toronto has won 20 of the past 22 games between the teams overall.

Jonas Valanciunas added 26 points and eight rebounds in just 18 minutes off the bench, while Serge Ibaka had 18 points and eight rebounds for the Raptors, who have won nine of their past 10 games.

Jimmy Butler scored 38 points and nabbed 10 rebounds for the 76ers, who had a four-game winning streak stopped. JJ Redick added 25 points, Joel Embiid had 10 points (5-for-17 shooting) and 12 rebounds and Ben Simmons had eight points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists.

The 76ers’ last win in Toronto was on Nov. 10, 2012.

Toronto led by as many as eight in a tight game for three quarters, took a one-point lead into the fourth quarter and led by nine on a turnaround fadeaway jumper by Valanciunas with 9:06 left. Valanciunas came back with a dunk to stretch the margin to 11. Leonard’s coast-to-coast dunk extended the lead to 15 points with 3:59 to play.

Redick’s jumper closed out the first-quarter scoring and gave Philadelphia a 29-23 lead.

The Raptors led 34-33 after two Lowry free throws with 7:38 left in the second quarter. The 76ers were soon back in front, going up by six on Butler’s 3-pointer.

Toronto ran off 13 straight points, capped by Leonard’s 3-pointer with 37 seconds left in the half that produced a seven-point lead. Mike Muscala answered the 3-pointer for the Sixers and the Raptors led 53-49 at halftime.

Danny Green’s 3-pointer gave Toronto an eight-point lead with 7:26 remaining in the third quarter. Butler pulled the 76ers to within two points on a floating jumper with 4:21 left in the third. About a minute later Muscala made three free throws to give Philadelphia a one-point lead.

Toronto regained a three-point lead on Leonard’s 3-pointer and a free throw on a technical foul against Butler. Redick’s 3-pointer completed the third quarter, cutting Toronto’s lead to 78-77.

