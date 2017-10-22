DeRozan, Raptors extend domination of 76ers

TORONTO -- Ben Simmons has had a perfect start to his NBA career.

The Australian guard/forward has had double-doubles in each of his first three NBA games. The catch is that his Philadelphia 76ers have lost all three, including a 128-94 thrashing by the Toronto Raptors on Saturday night.

And that is what Simmons wanted to emphasize.

“We have to sit down and look at what we did wrong,” Simmons said. “That’s with every game, you have to fix your mistakes and come out ready for the next one. It’s a long season.”

While Simmons scored 18 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and added eight assists Saturday night, the Raptors got 30 points from DeMar DeRozan to start the season with two straight wins.

Nothing has changed in the new season for the Sixers, a young developing team.

They now have lost 16 of their past 17 games against the Raptors, including 10 straight at the Air Canada Centre.

Simmons, who was the first player in 76ers franchise history to record double-doubles in each of his first two career games and the 11th in NBA history, continued to travel in elite company Saturday.

He joined Oscar Robertson as the only NBA players to start their careers with at least 10 points and 10 rebounds and five or more assists in their first three games.

Serge Ibaka added 21 points for the Raptors, Kyle Lowry had 17 points, Jakob Poeltl and Delon Wright each contributed 14 and Lucas Nogueira scored 10.

DeRozan was listed as questionable for the game because of fly symptoms. Fellow guard Kyle Lowry said he was not surprised that DeRozan performed well despite feeling below par.

“I‘m not shocked about that,” Lowry said. “That’s what he does, the man shot 16 free throws. I think we gave him a little more time to isolated tonight. When he gets a chance to work and do what he does, that is why he is so good at what he does. Given the opportunity to take his time and be patient, he pretty much gets what he wants.”

The Raptors now embark on a six-game road trip.

“This part or the schedule is not going to make or break our season, but it’s a tough part of the year,” Raptors coach Dwane Casey said. “The good thing is we don’t have to go on long road trips after we get this one out of the way.”

Jerryd Bayless added 16 points for the 76ers, Justin Anderson had 12 and Jahlil Okafor chipped in with 10.

“I think the way we started the game stings a little bit,” 76ers coach Brett Brown said.

Toronto led 36-19 after the first quarter paced by 15 points from DeRozan. The 76ers whittled the lead to eight with 2:22 to play in the first half when Bayless, a former Raptor, made two free throws.

The Raptors led 62-49 at halftime with DeRozan scoring 23 points. Bayless led Philadelphia with 14 first-half points.

Toronto was 24-for-28 from the free-throw line in the first half with DeRozan going 11-for-12. Philadelphia was 12-for-18 from the line in the first half.

The Raptors struck early in the third quarter with Ibaka hitting two 3-pointers while scoring eight of the Raptors’ first 10 points of the half to give them a 72-51 lead.

“They jumped us, especially at the start of the third quarter,” Brown said. “Certainly, portions of the first period but especially at the start of the third when and you’re just playing catch up pretty much the game after that.”

Toronto led by 26 points with four minutes to play in the third quarter. Lowry hit a 3-pointer to complete the scoring in the third quarter with Toronto leading 102-71.

“I‘m a patient person,” 76ers guard J.J. Redick said. “If we were 0-45, then I’ll start to panic. There are 82 games, we have a very tough schedule to start. We’re a young team, and that’s not an excuse, but the reality is the team we played tonight and the team we played in D.C. Wednesday night, they’ve been together for a long time and know how to play together.”

NOTES: Toronto C Jonas Valanciunas (left ankle sprain) left the game after playing 15 minutes with an ankle injury. He had five points and four rebounds. He will have an MRI. ... Philadelphia C Joel Embiid (left knee rehabilitation) did not play Saturday as he continued to rest in the second half of back-to-back games, just as he did last season as a precaution because of past foot and knee injuries. F/C Amir Johnson, who played six seasons with the Raptors before moving to the Boston Celtics the past two seasons, started in Embiid’s his place at center. ... The 76ers will visit the Detroit Pistons for a game on Monday and the Raptors will open a six-game road trip Monday against the San Antonio Spurs.