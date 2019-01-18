Siakam's late layup gets Kawhi-less Raptors by Suns

Pascal Siakam made a layup at the final buzzer and the Toronto Raptors defeated the visiting Phoenix Suns 111-109 Thursday night.

Siakam ended the game with 10 points and 12 rebounds.

Kyle Lowry had 16 points, nine rebounds and eight assists for the Raptors. Serge Ibaka added 22 points, Fred VanVleet had 15, C.J. Miles had 13 and Delon Wright had 10.

Devin Booker scored 30 points for the Suns. Deandre Ayton added 15 points and 17 rebounds while Kelly Oubre Jr. scored 18 points and nine rebounds. Mikal Bridges scored 15 points and T.J. Warren added 11.

The Suns erased a 16-point deficit to lead by one entering the fourth quarter.

But the Raptors led 90-87 on a dunk by Chris Boucher with 7:50 to play. Josh Jackson of the Suns was ejected after his second technical foul of the game.

Lowry made the technical foul shot and Boucher made his free throw. The Raptors maintained possession after the flagrant foul and Lowry made a 3-pointer for an eight-point lead.

The Suns cut the lead to one on Booker’s 3-pointer with 3:56 remaining. Danny Green made two free throws 20 seconds later and Toronto led by three.

Booker’s 3-pointer gave the Suns a two-point lead with 2:07 remaining.

Siakam made two free throws to tie it with 1:16 to play. Ibaka gave Toronto a two-point lead on a hook shot with 47.9 seconds to go. Bridges tied the game at 109 on two free throws with 13 seconds left.

Siakam then ended the game with a layup at the buzzer.

The Raptors led 32-20 after the first quarter on 65 percent shooting from the field.

The Raptors led by 16 with 9:33 to play in the first half but the Suns cut the lead to six with 3:43 left on Booker’s layup and free throw. The Raptors led 57-49 at halftime.

Bridges tied the game on a 3-pointer with 5:41 left in the third quarter. But, Norman Powell made two free throws and Toronto led by six with 4:14 remaining.

Then, the Suns took a one-point lead when Richaun Holmes made one of two free throws with 1:43 left in the third. The Suns led 78-77 after the third quarter.

The Raptors were without Kawhi Leonard, who had 33 points Wednesday in the loss to the Boston Celtics and has yet to play both ends of a back-to-back set this season.

