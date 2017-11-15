FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 16, 2017 / 3:51 AM / Updated an hour ago

Toronto Raptors - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

Raptors G Norman Powell was sidelined Tuesday against the Rockets with a right hip pointer sustained Sunday in Boston. Powell logged just seven minutes against the Celtics before exiting.

F OG Anunoby, filling in for the injured Norman Powell, made his first start of his career, and posted career highs in points (16) and minutes played (29) in a win over the Rockets on Tuesday.

G DeMar DeRozan scored a team-high 27 points in Tuesday’s win over the Rockets. He made 13 of 16 free throws.

G Kyle Lowry, had 19 ponts and 10 assists in Tuesday’s win over the Rockets. Lowry was only 4 of 12 from the field, but made 9 of 10 free throws.

G/F C.J. Miles scored 19 points and drilled 6 of 9 3-pointers in Tuesday’s win over the Houston Rockets.

