Toronto Raptors - PlayerWatch

G Delon Wright left Wednesday’s game with an apparent shoulder injury.

G DeMar DeRozan scored 17 of his team-high 25 points in the third quarter in Wednesday’s 125-116 victory at New Orleans.

C Jonas Valanciunas scored 21 points in Wednesday’s 125-116 victory at New Orleans.

G Kyle Lowry recorded 22 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists in Wednesday’s 125-116 victory at New Orleans.

G-F C.J. Miles scored 17 points in Wednesday’s 125-116 victory at New Orleans. Miles continued his torrid shooting off the bench to lead the Raptors with five 3-pointers in nine attempts.