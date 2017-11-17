FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Toronto Raptors - PlayerWatch
#US NBA
November 18, 2017 / 3:19 AM / Updated an hour ago

Toronto Raptors - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

G Delon Wright left Wednesday’s game with an apparent shoulder injury.

G DeMar DeRozan scored 17 of his team-high 25 points in the third quarter in Wednesday’s 125-116 victory at New Orleans.

C Jonas Valanciunas scored 21 points in Wednesday’s 125-116 victory at New Orleans.

G Kyle Lowry recorded 22 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists in Wednesday’s 125-116 victory at New Orleans.

G-F C.J. Miles scored 17 points in Wednesday’s 125-116 victory at New Orleans. Miles continued his torrid shooting off the bench to lead the Raptors with five 3-pointers in nine attempts.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.