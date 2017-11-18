FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ivanka Trump and the fugitive from Panama
Buyers circle suddenly attractive media companies
Why social democrats have become irrelevant
#US NBA
November 19, 2017 / 11:38 PM / Updated an hour ago

Toronto Raptors - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

G Delon Wright (dislocated right shoulder) did not play on Friday. He was injured Wednesday in the win over the New Orleans Pelicans.

G Norman Powell (right hip pointer) has missed three games in a row.

G DeMar DeRozan scored 22 points for the Raptors (10-5), who have won three in a row. DeRozan had seven assists and six rebounds.

G Kyle Lowry scored 22 points for the Raptors (10-5), who have won three in a row. Lowry added 10 assists and eight rebounds.

G/F C.J. Miles scored 14 points. Miles was fouled twice while attempting 3-pointers in the final 40 seconds of the first quarter. He made all six free throws and the Raptors led 30-18 after the opening quarter.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
