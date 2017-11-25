FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#US NBA
November 26, 2017 / 3:34 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Toronto Raptors - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

G Delon Wright is battling a right shoulder injury. Wright is averaging 7.6 points and 2.4 rebounds.

G Norman Powell and G Fred VanVleet each scored 16 as the Raptors lost their second in a row after a four-game winning streak.

G Kyle Lowry led Toronto with 24 points as the Raptors lost their second in a row after a four-game winning streak.

G/F C.J. Miles missed Friday’s game as the former Pacer’s wife gave birth on Thursday night

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
