Toronto Raptors - PlayerWatch

G DeMar DeRozan had 26 points, seven rebounds and six assists in the Raptors’ 116-107 win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday night at FedExForum. “We’ve been OK on the road this year. We’ve been great (9-1) at home,” DeRozan said. “We’re trying to flip that and be great on the road as well. Being able to go on road and being down 17 and pull out a victory is big.”

SG DeMar DeRozan was 15th in the league in scoring at 23.3 points per game heading into the game on Friday night.

G Kyle Lowry finished with 16 points, eight assists, six rebounds and two steals for the Raptors in their win. He entered the game sixth in the NBA in assists with 7.1 per game.