FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Toronto Raptors - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
Philippines defied experts' advice on dengue
Exclusive
Health
Philippines defied experts' advice on dengue
With foes absent, socialists to gain from local vote
Venezuela
With foes absent, socialists to gain from local vote
California wildfire rages toward scenic coastal communities
California Wildfires
California wildfire rages toward scenic coastal communities
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US NBA
December 10, 2017 / 11:33 PM / Updated an hour ago

Toronto Raptors - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

G DeMar DeRozan had 26 points, seven rebounds and six assists in the Raptors’ 116-107 win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday night at FedExForum. “We’ve been OK on the road this year. We’ve been great (9-1) at home,” DeRozan said. “We’re trying to flip that and be great on the road as well. Being able to go on road and being down 17 and pull out a victory is big.”

SG DeMar DeRozan was 15th in the league in scoring at 23.3 points per game heading into the game on Friday night.

G Kyle Lowry finished with 16 points, eight assists, six rebounds and two steals for the Raptors in their win. He entered the game sixth in the NBA in assists with 7.1 per game.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.