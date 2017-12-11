Toronto Raptors - PlayerWatch

G DeMar DeRozan scored 13 of his game-high 25 points in the third quarter as the Raptors won at Sacramento on Sunday. DeRozan went over the 12,000-point milestone for his career, joining Dirk Nowitzki (Dallas), Tony Parker (San Antonio), Manu Ginobili (San Antonio), Russell Westbrook (Oklahoma City) and Stephen Curry (Golden State) as the only active players to surpass that mark while playing for one team.

G Kyle Lowry finished with 15 points on only 4-for-17 shooting but also contributed 12 rebounds at Sacramento on Sunday. He also drew two charging fouls to take away points from Sacramento.

C Serge Ibaka added 20 points to help Toronto find enough offense for a win at Sacramento on Sunday.