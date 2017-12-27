Toronto Raptors - PlayerWatch

G DeMar DeRozan was named the Eastern Conference Player of the Week after averaging 34 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.0 assists in three games last week. During a 114-109 win over Philadelphia last Thursday, DeRozan posted career highs of 45 points and six 3-pointers. He also scored 29 points last Saturday against the Sixers and 28 points on Dec. 20 against Charlotte.

Jonas Valanciunas collected 17 points and 11 boards

Kyle Lowry paced the Raptors with a game-high 23 points and eight rebounds,

F Serge Ibaka added 12 points, 12 bounds and three blocks.