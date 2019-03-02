Leonard's clutch shot lifts Raptors over Blazers

EditorsNote: rewords fourth and fifth grafs

Mar 1, 2019; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard (2) reacts as he goes to the basket against Portland Trail Blazers forward Al-Farouq Aminu (8)in the first quarter at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tom Szczerbowski-USA TODAY Sports

Kawhi Leonard made the winning jump shot in the final seconds to finish with 38 points as the Toronto Raptors defeated the visiting Portland Trail Blazers 119-117 Friday night.

Marc Gasol added 19 points, eight rebounds and six assists as Toronto ended Portland’s season-high, five-game winning streak. The Raptors have won nine of 10 games.

Kyle Lowry had 19 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds, Pascal Siakam scored 16 points, and Danny Green had 11 points.

CJ McCollum led Portland with 35 points while Damian Lillard had 24 points, eight rebounds and six assists. Jake Layman added 13 points, Maurice Harkless 11 and Al-Farouq Aminu 10. Jusuf Nurkic had 10 points and seven rebounds.

Toronto led by as many as 16 points during the third quarter, but Portland pulled within one point on Lillard’s 3-pointer with 6:47 remaining in the game. The Raptors, who missed 12 straight shots over eight minutes, led by five after Leonard’s bank shot with 4:03 left.

Lillard’s 3-pointer tied the game with 3:28 to go.

The game was tied at 113 after Green made a 3-pointer with 57.4 seconds to play.

After Portland took a one-point lead, Lowry’s floater in the lane put Toronto on top with 35 seconds remaining. Leonard made two free throws with 17.8 seconds left, and Toronto led by three.

Lillard tied the game with three free throws with 13.8 seconds left, but Leonard made a 12-foot, baseline jumper that bounced on the rim before dropping for the winning points with three seconds left.

The Raptors led 31-24 after the first quarter.

Layman scored the first seven points of the second quarter to tie the game. Seth Curry’s running dunk gave Portland a 35-33 lead with 8:39 left in the first half.

The Raptors later countered with a 9-2 surge to lead by five.

Toronto took advantage of five Portland turnovers leading to 10 points in the second quarter and took a 61-54 edge into intermission.

Slideshow (40 Images)

Norman Powell’s layup stretched the lead to 16 with 3:31 left in the third quarter. The Raptors led 93-84 after three.

Center Enes Kanter was not with the Trail Blazers because of visa issues.

—Field Level Media