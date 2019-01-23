Raptors top Kings, continue January roll

EditorsNote: Edit 1: Took out an extra space.

Fred VanVleet scored 19 points and added seven rebounds and seven assists Tuesday night as the Toronto Raptors defeated the visiting Sacramento Kings 120-105.

Kyle Lowry added 19 points and nine assists for the Raptors, who won their season-best 10th straight home game and are 9-2 in January.

Pascal Siakam had 18 points and Serge Ibaka had 15 points and 10 rebounds for the Raptors. C.J. Miles added 15 points and Norman Powell had 11 points.

Marvin Bagley III scored 22 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for the Kings, who have lost two in a row. Bogdan Bogdanovic added 16 points, eight rebounds and nine assists, Buddy Hield had 15 points, Harry Giles had 11 points, Willie Cauley-Stein and Ben McLemore had 10 points each, and Yogi Ferrell had 10 points, seven rebounds and six assists.

Toronto took a 10-point lead into the fourth quarter and that increased to 15 on a 3-pointer by Miles with 8:06 remaining.

Sacramento got within 10 but Lowry’s 3-pointer had Toronto leading by 13 with four minutes left. Lowry made two free throws with 2:28 remaining and Toronto led by 17.

Ferrell’s 3-pointer with 2:59 to play in the first quarter gave the Kings a five-point lead. The Kings led 34-29 after the first quarter.

Toronto led by six with 8:32 left in the first half after Delon Wright hit a step-back 3-point jumper.

The Kings tied the score with 4:15 left in the second quarter on four straight points by Bogdanovic. The Raptors led by seven on Ibaka’s layup with 28 seconds remaining. Hield hit a 3-pointer with eight seconds left and the Raptors led 60-56 at halftime.

Lowry’s 3-pointer gave Toronto a nine-point lead with 7:40 left in the third quarter, but Cauley-Stein tied it with a dunk three minutes later.

Siakam’s steal and running dunk put Toronto up by 10 with 1:13 left in the third quarter. Toronto led 88-78 after three quarters.

The Raptors were without Kawhi Leonard (load management) and the team said he would be rested for a fourth straight game Wednesday against the Indiana Pacers. He will return against the Houston Rockets on Friday.

Sacramento’s De’Aaron Fox (toe) did not play Tuesday.

