Leonard's 45-point night lifts Raptors past Jazz

Kawhi Leonard scored a career-best 45 points — including 19 in the third quarter — and gathered six rebounds to help the Toronto Raptors defeat the visiting Utah Jazz 122-116 Tuesday night.

It was a career-best 14th straight game in which Leonard has scored at least 20 points.

Pascal Siakam scored a career-best 28 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for the Raptors, who won their second game in a row.

Norman Powell added 14 points off the bench for Toronto.

Reserve Jae Crowder scored a season-best 30 points for the Jazz in the opener of a four-game road trip. Utah lost for the third time in five games.

Derrick Favors added 21 points and nine rebounds for Utah. Donovan Mitchell notched 19 points, Rudy Gobert had 16 points and nine rebounds and Ricky Rubio contributed 14 points and eight assists.

The Raptors led by as many as 12 points in the third quarter and took a 10-point margin into the fourth.

They extended the lead to 12 on consecutive layups by Delon Wright earlier in the final period.

Rubio’s 7-footer reduced the lead to seven with 6:38 to play. Siakam’s layup and free throw with 4:44 to go had the Raptors back up by 10, but Crowder nailed consecutive 3-pointers to pull Utah within four with 4:06 left.

Leonard sank two free throws and then a layup to push the lead to 113-105.

Rubio’s free throw got Utah within four with 56 seconds to play. Siakam made two free throws to increase the margin to six with 23.5 seconds remaining.

Mitchell missed a 3-point attempt, and Fred VanVleet sealed the outcome with a free throw.

The Raptors were ahead 26-24 at the end of the first quarter after leading by eight.

Favors, on a layup, and Mitchell, on a 14-foot jumper, concluded the first-half scoring and gave the Jazz a 53-51 lead. Toronto’s largest lead in a closely contested second quarter was four points, and Utah’s biggest margin was three.

The Raptors started the second half with three 3-pointers — two by Siakam and another by VanVleet — to take a 60-53 edge. The advantage reached 67-57 after Siakam hit another 3-pointer with 8:07 to play in the third quarter.

Powell completed the third-quarter scoring with a 3-point shot, and the Raptors led 95-85.

