Leonard shines as Raptors pull away from Wizards

Kawhi Leonard had 27 points and 10 rebounds, and the Toronto Raptors pulled away for a 125-107 victory against the visiting Washington Wizards, their fourth straight win.

Five other Raptors scored in double figures, led by Kyle Lowry and OG Anunoby, who finished with 15 points each.

Toronto, owners of the NBA’s best record (16-4), shot 49.5 percent, including 43.6 percent (17 of 39) from 3-point range.

Bradley Beal led the Wizards with 20 points. John Wall had 11 points and 11 assists but turned the ball over seven times, as Washington was unable to build on its stirring come-from-behind win over the Clippers on Tuesday.

The Wizards couldn’t match Toronto’s night beyond the arc, making just 9 of 46 (19.6 percent) from 3-point range.

The Raptors led by eight to start the third quarter, but the Wizards scored the first nine points of the quarter, taking the lead on Kelly Oubre Jr.’s basket.

But Leonard’s 3-pointer with 8:04 left put Toronto ahead and started a 28-14 run to the end of the quarter, and the Raptors led 101-87.

The Wizards pulled to within 103-93 early in the fourth quarter, but Delon Wright and CJ Miles hit back-to-back 3-pointers.

Washington got back to within 12, but Leonard’s jumper with 3:55 followed by Serge Ibaka’s hook shot later made it 118-99 with 3:13 remaining, and the lead grew to as many as 24 points.

The Wizards were without Dwight Howard (gluteal soreness).

The Raptors led 70-62 at halftime after shooting 51 percent, including 10 of 21 from 3-point range. They outrebounded the Wizards 26-17.

Leonard led the Raptors with 15 points.

Washington shot 43 percent and just 6 of 24 beyond the arc before the break.

Otto Porter Jr. had 14 points for the Wizards, and Beal had 13.

