DeRozan scores 33 as Raptors beat Wizards

TORONTO -- The Washington Wizards already had one victory this season over the Toronto Raptors despite playing without their All-Star point guard John Wall.

They could not duplicate the feat Sunday, however, when Wall was again out of the lineup, this time with a swollen left knee.

With DeMar DeRozan scoring 33 points, grabbing eight rebounds and adding six assists, the Raptors defeated the Wizards 100-91 for their fourth straight win.

“I thought we played with great effort,” Wizards coach Scott Brooks said. “We did miss some free throws (12-for-21), we missed some transition layups and some opportunities in transition for easy buckets for us, but that’s just part of the ebb and flow of an NBA game. I thought our guys played hard, being down an All-Star point guard obviously is not the easiest thing to do, but our guys took the challenge.”

The Raptors shot 44.4 percent (40-for-90) from the field, but only 25.6 percent (10-for-39) from 3-point range. The Raptors have been trying to develop a strong game from beyond the arc.

“There’s going to be nights like that,” Raptors coach Dwane Casey said. “We’ve said that at the beginning of the year, you’re going to have nights when it looks ugly and then you have to win ugly. That’s where DeMar’s game comes in. I thought he did an excellent job of attacking and picking his spots. He had six assists. He did a good job of doing what he does.”

The Wizards shot 42 percent (34-for-81) from the field and 57.9 percent (11-for-19) in 3-point attempts.

The Raptors had a three-point lead entering the fourth quarter and built it to nine.

When the Wizards moved to within five, Raptors reserve guard Fred VanVleet made a 3-pointer with 1:15 to play.

“Fred, I though was tough, he’s a little pit bull, who’s always on the ball,” Casey said. “He does the best job of going down and digging out the post ups.”

VanVleet relished the chance to be on the court in a crucial situation.

“I don’t get many of them, so when I get them, I‘m trying to make the most of them,” VanVleet said. “Just being a competitor, you want to be on the court when the game is on the line.”

C.J. Miles added 12 points for the Raptors (11-5), who have won four in a row. Kyle Lowry and VanVleet each added 10 points for Toronto.

Bradley Beal led Washington (9-7) with 27 points, but had only five in the second half.

“They were aggressive, and they put Kyle (Lowry) on me to kind of faceguard me, which didn’t help,” Beal said. “He was running next to me up and down the floor. He didn’t leave my side.”

Beal had no free throw attempts for the game.

“That’s a little frustrating,” he said. “I feel like I take it hard just like other opponents take it hard. Some days I get them, some days I don‘t.”

Otto Porter Jr. added 15 points and Marcin Gortat had 12 points, grabbed 12 rebounds and added seven assists for the Wizards. Kelly Oubre Jr. chipped in with 10 points.

It was the second game Wall has missed this season at the Air Canada Centre. He also was out with a sprained left shoulder Nov. 5 when the Wizards defeated the Raptors.

The game Sunday was tied at 18 after the first quarter.

The Raptors led by as many as eight points during the second quarter and took a 60-55 lead into the intermission.

Beal’s 3-pointer with 8:43 left in the third quarter tied the game at 64.

Porter’s 3-pointer put the Wizards into a three-point lead slightly more than a minute later.

Miles hit a 3-pointer with 4:28 left in the third and Toronto led by four.

The Raptors led 79-76 after three quarters.

The Raptors led by six with 8:10 remaining in the fourth quarter after Miles was fouled while hitting a 3-pointer. He converted the free throw to complete the four-point play.

Pascal Siakam’s short bank shot gave Toronto a nine-point lead with 6:17 left.

After the lead was cut to five DeRozan made a 3-pointer.

NOTES: Raptors G Norman Powell (right hip pointer) missed his fourth straight game on Sunday. ... Toronto G Delon Wright (dislocated right shoulder) missed his second game in a row and will be examined by a specialist in New York this week. ... Raptors F Serge Ibaka (swollen left knee) returned to the lineup Sunday after missing the game Friday and had nine points and eight rebounds. ... Wizards PG John Wall (swollen left knee) did not play Sunday, but Washington coach Scott Brooks said there is a good chance that he could play Monday when the team visits Milwaukee to play the Bucks. PG Tim Frazier replaced Wall in the starting lineup and had six points, eight assists and eight rebounds. ... The Raptors will visit the New York Knicks on Wednesday.