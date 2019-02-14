Raptors dominate third quarter, top Wizards

Pascal Siakam scored 19 of his career-best 44 points in the third quarter and grabbed 10 rebounds Wednesday night as the Toronto Raptors defeated the visiting Washington Wizards 129-120.

Feb 13, 2019; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Washington Wizards guard Chasson Randle (9) shoots for a basket over Toronto Raptors guard Danny Green (14) in the first half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

The Raptors trailed by as many as 12 points in the third quarter, but scored 44 points in the quarter to take a 10-point lead entering the fourth.

OG Anunoby had 10 points in the third quarter and finished with a career-best 22 points for the Raptors, who were without Kawhi Leonard because of a sore left knee.

Kyle Lowry had 14 points and 13 assists, Serge Ibaka added 10 points and 13 rebounds, Norman Powell had 11 points and Danny Green 10 as Toronto entered the All-Star break with a six-game winning streak.

Jeremy Lin had eight points, five rebounds and five assists in his Raptors debut.

Bradley Beal led Washington with 28 points and 11 assists, Jeff Green added 23 points, Jabari Parker had 22 points and nine rebounds, Trevor Ariza scored 19, Thomas Bryant had 13 points and Bobby Portis 12.

The Wizards trimmed the Raptors’ lead to two points on Parker’s dunk and three throw with 7:50 left, but Toronto expanded the lead to eight with 3:43 left after a 9-3 run.

Toronto led 30-26 after the first quarter.

With 5:02 left in the first half, Green converted a free throw after making a 3-pointer and Washington led by two. Ariza made a 3-pointer at the buzzer to give Washington a 65-59 halftime lead.

Beal had 16 first-half points and Green added 15 for the Wizards, who shot 51.2 percent from the field in the half. Siakam had 14 for the Raptors, who shot 38.8 percent in the first half.

Ariza started the second half with a 3-pointer. The Wizards led by 12 on Bryant’s running dunk with 8:48 left in the third quarter.

The Raptors regained the lead with a 15-0 run, capped by Lowry’s 3-pointer and Lin’s layup. Powell’s free throw increased the lead to 12 at 101-91 with less than a minute left in the third quarter. Toronto led 103-93 entering the fourth quarter.

The Raptors alspo were without Patrick McCaw (shoulder). Fred VanVleet (left thumb ligament) will be out at least five weeks after surgery Wednesday.

The Wizards were without Tomas Satoransky (personal) for the second straight game.