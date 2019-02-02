Snubbed Gobert leads Jazz past Hawks

EditorsNote: Corrects one small stat in 11th graf; adds clarity to final graf

Feb 1, 2019; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) shoots an open jump shot during the first quarter against the Utah Jazz at Vivint Smart Home Arena. Mandatory Credit: Chris Nicoll-USA TODAY Sports

Rudy Gobert responded to his All-Star snub with 25 points and 13 rebounds as the Utah Jazz cruised to a 128-112 victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Friday night in Salt Lake City.

Gobert made all seven field-goal attempts while posting his 42nd double-double of the campaign one night after being passed over on the list of Western Conference reserves for the All-Star Game on Feb. 17.

Ricky Rubio registered 22 points and 11 assists, and Joe Ingles scored 19 points as the Jazz won for the 10th time in the past 12 games. Donovan Mitchell scored 15 points, Derrick Favors and Kyle Korver added 14 points apiece and Jae Crowder had 13 points.

Trae Young had 28 points and nine assists for the Hawks, who dropped to 2-3 on a seven-game road trip. John Collins scored 19 points, Dewayne Dedmon added 15 and Kevin Huerter had 14.

The Jazz made 52.9 percent of their shots, including 12 of 35 from 3-point range.

Atlanta shot 39.8 percent from the field and made 14 of 46 from behind the arc.

Utah connected on 13 of 19 field-goal attempts — including 4 of 5 from 3-point range - during a 38-point third quarter to begin pulling away.

Gobert scored five points during a 10-0 spurt that gave the Jazz a 74-65 lead with 6:08 remaining.

Korver drained a 3-pointer two minutes later to make it 81-69.

Atlanta moved within seven on Omari Spellman’s dunk with 52.4 seconds to go before Utah took a 96-87 lead into the final stanza.

The Hawks trailed 113-104 after a dunk by Collins with 5:54 left but were unable to get closer.

Gobert’s layup gave the Jazz a 12-point lead with 5:17 left. Utah later stretched the lead to 18 when Ingles drained a 3-pointer to make it 128-110 with 1:45 remaining as the Jazz closed it out.

Atlanta led by as many as 11 points in the first half, but the Jazz used a half-ending 10-2 burst to trail 60-58 at the break.

Ingles had 12 first-quarter points as Utah led 36-34. But the Hawks used a 14-2 surge in the second quarter — capped by Huerter’s 20-footer — to take a 53-42 advantage with 4:40 remaining before the break.

—Field Level Media