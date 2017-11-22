Late charge pushes Lakers past Bulls

LOS ANGELES -- Kentavious Caldwell-Pope scored 11 of his 21 points in the closing minutes as the Los Angeles Lakers rallied from a 19-point, second-half deficit to defeat the Chicago Bulls 103-94 on Tuesday at Staples Center.

Kyle Kuzma scored a game-high 22 points, Brandon Ingram added 17 points, Jordan Clarkson scored 12 off the bench and Julius Randle contributed 10 in a reserve role for Los Angeles (8-10).

Denzel Valentine shot 5 of 7 from 3-point range and scored 17 points to lead five starters in double figures for the Bulls (3-12).

Antonio Blakeney, on a two-way contract that allows him to split time between the Bulls and their G-League affiliate, the Windy City Bulls, scored 15 off the bench for Chicago.

The Lakers rallied to tie the score at 80 on a layup by Josh Hart with 9:32 left. Los Angeles finally went ahead 89-87 when Caldwell-Pope put back a missed 3-pointer with 3:06 remaining.

Caldwell-Pope followed with two 3-pointers that stretched the lead to five each time, and the Lakers kept Chicago from getting back within one possession.

The Bulls took their biggest lead at 61-42 with 10:29 left in the third quarter. An 8-2 run pulled Los Angeles within 13, but the Lakers didn’t begin to make a charge until Clarkson replaced Lonzo Ball and joined Kuzma, Randle, Caldwell-Pope and Hart.

The Lakers cut the deficit to one on a 3-pointer by Clarkson with 35 seconds left in the third quarter and then trailed 75-72 entering the fourth.

Behind double-digit first-half scoring efforts from Blakeney (15), Robin Lopez (12) and Valentine (11), the Bulls led by as many as 18 before taking a 56-42 lead into the break.

Blakeney entered with 4:58 left in the first quarter and scored 15 points in his first eight minutes, including 11 straight for the Bulls during one stretch, helping Chicago to a 41-26 lead.

NOTES: Ball recorded eight points, 13 rebounds and four assists, and was 3 for 13 from the field, including 2 for 8 from 3-point range. ... The Lakers came in last in the NBA in 3-point shooting percentage at 29.4 percent and shot 13 of 40 (32.5 percent) from beyond the arc. ... Chicago PG Kris Dunn made his second start of the season, replacing Jerian Grant. Dunn finished with 12 points and six assists. ... Chicago SF Denzel Valentine 15 for 27 from 3-point distance in his past four games. .... The Bulls came in shooting the lowest percentage in the league at 41.4 percent. They shot 38.3 percent against the Lakers. ... Chicago also came in as the second-lowest scoring team in the NBA (95.5 points per game). ... Bulls C Robin Lopez came in with an 8.8 career scoring average and his twin brother, Lakers C Brook Lopez, came in with an 18.5 career scoring average. Robin outscored Brook 14-4.