Mitchell helps Jazz rally past Bulls

EditorsNote: Changes its to their in 8th graf

Donovan Mitchell scored a game-high 34 points, and the Utah Jazz rallied for a 110-102 win over the visiting Chicago Bulls on Saturday night.

Rudy Gobert flirted with a triple-double for the Jazz with 15 points, 16 rebounds and eight assists. Kyle Korver (16) and Joe Ingles (16) also scored in double digits for Utah, which outscored Chicago 29-20 in the fourth quarter to seal the victory.

Chicago lost its seventh game in a row. Zach LaVine led the Bulls with 21 points, while Lauri Markkanen had 16 and three others had 11.

Korver moved past Jason Terry and into fourth place on the NBA’s all-time list for 3-pointers. He hit 4 of 8 shots from beyond the arc to give him 2,284 for his career, which trails only Ray Allen (2,973), Reggie Miller (2,560) and Stephen Curry (2,285).

The Bulls led 82-81 entering the fourth quarter. A 3-pointer by Korver gave Utah a six-point edge with 4:12 to go in the third quarter, but Chicago closed the session on a 12-5 run to pull back on top.

Chicago carried a 53-51 advantage into the half.

The Jazz led by as many as 12 points in the first quarter after back-to-back baskets by Derrick Favors on a jump shot and a dunk.

The Bulls battled back with an 18-4 run to go on top 35-33 midway through the second quarter for their first lead of the game.

Jazz rookie Grayson Allen returned for the first time since Dec. 12 after battling a sprained right ankle. Utah remained without injured players Ricky Rubio (right hamstring strain), Dante Exum (left ankle sprain), Raul Neto (left groin strain) and Thabo Sefolosha (right hamstring strain).

Chicago played without Bobby Portis, who injured his right elbow one night earlier against the Golden State Warriors. Portis told reporters that he believed Warriors star forward Kevin Durant tried to hurt him on purpose.

Before the game, the Bulls reportedly agreed to a salary increase for head coach Jim Boylen for the remainder of this season and the 2019-20 campaign. Boylen took over for Fred Hoiberg on Dec. 3 and has posted a 5-14 record since then.

—Field Level Media