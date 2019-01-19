Jazz rout Cavs, extend winning streak to six

EditorsNote: changes to “season-best” in second-best

Donovan Mitchell scored 24 points as the Utah Jazz rolled to a 115-99 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday night in Salt Lake City.

Rudy Gobert added 19 points on 8-of-10 shooting and collected 15 rebounds as Utah extended its season-best winning streak to six games. Royce O’Neale had 16 points and 11 rebounds, Derrick Favors had 12 points and 10 rebounds, and Jae Crowder scored 11 points for the Jazz.

Ante Zizic recorded 15 points and 10 rebounds, and Collin Sexton added 15 points for the Cavaliers, who have lost 14 of their past 15 games. Cameron Payne scored 14 points, Jordan Clarkson tallied 13, Jaron Blossomgame had 11 and Matthew Dellavedova added 10.

Mitchell has scored 20 or more points on 27 occasions this season.

The Jazz shot 51.8 percent from the field and hit 13 of 37 3-point attempts. The Jazz have made at least 10 3-pointers in each of their past 11 games.

Cleveland made 41.4 percent of its shots, including 7 of 24 from behind the arc.

Utah led by as many as 38 points while routing the Cavaliers for the second time this month. The Jazz posted a 117-91 win in Cleveland on Jan. 4.

Mitchell scored 19 first-half points as the Jazz built a 61-37 advantage.

Cleveland was within eight early in the second quarter before Utah erupted with an 18-4 spurt. Mitchell knocked down a 3-pointer to cap it and give the Jazz a 52-30 lead with 4:50 remaining.

The Cavaliers shot just 27.1 percent from the field and made 1 of 13 3-point attempts in the half. Utah was 8 of 21 from behind the arc and shot 54.5 percent overall before the break.

The Jazz continued the assault in the second half and pushed the lead above 30 for the first time on Gobert’s dunk to make it 77-46 with 6:04 left.

Crowder’s 3-pointer pushed the advantage to 87-49 with 3:59 remaining.

Cleveland cut into the margin during the fourth quarter with the Utah starters on the bench.

