Mitchell, Jazz outlast Mavs, 97-90

Donovan Mitchell scored 25 points and added six rebounds and five assists to lead the Utah Jazz to a 97-90 win over the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday night in Salt Lake City.

Derrick Favors scored 14 points and had six rebounds. Rudy Gobert added 13 points and 10 rebounds for the Jazz. Utah (31-29) won for the 12th time in its last 13 games.

J.J. Barea scored 17 points to lead the Mavericks. Dirk Nowitzki chipped in 12 points and 10 rebounds. The Mavericks (18-42) lost for the fourth straight time and the 14th time in their last 17 contests.

Utah outscored Dallas 46-30 in the paint.

Utah strung together an 18-6 run to take a double digit lead before the end of the first quarter. Jae Crowder drove for a pair of baskets and pulled up for a 3-pointer to help fuel the run. His third basket gave the Jazz a 33-18 lead.

Dallas erased Utah’s lead before halftime. Doug McDermott scored back-to-back baskets and J.J. Barea followed by driving for a layup to ignite a 15-0 run for the Mavericks. Dwight Powell gave Dallas its first lead on a pair of free throws and then finished off the run with a hook shot to put the Mavericks ahead 49-42.

Utah missed 11 of 13 shots to open the second quarter before closing out the half on an 11-1 run. The Jazz took a 53-50 halftime lead after Mitchell capped off the run with his second 3-pointer of the night.

Utah had an 11-0 advantage in fastbreak points during the first half.

Dallas briefly retook a 55-54 lead in the opening minute of the third quarter on a 3-pointer from Wesley Matthews. Mitchell answered with a 3-pointer on the other end and the Jazz pushed their lead to 64-57 on a 3-point play from Favors.

After tying it up three times in the fourth quarter, the Mavericks finally took a 87-85 lead on a jumper from Barea. Utah answered with an 8-0 run, punctuated by a Gobert dunk, to go ahead 93-87 with 2:32 remaining and made four free throws in the final 10 seconds to ice the game.

