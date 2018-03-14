Jazz pound Pistons, push win streak to seven

Rudy Gobert had 22 points and 12 rebounds, and five other Utah players scored in double figures as the Jazz earned a 110-79 victory over the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday night in Salt Lake City.

Joe Ingles added 17 points, seven assists and seven rebounds for the Jazz. Jonas Jerebko chipped in 16 points and eight rebounds as Utah notched its seventh straight victory and won for the 19th time in the past 21 games.

Utah had 29 assists on 42 field goals and finished with a 52-32 advantage on rebounds.

Luke Kennard scored 18 points and Andre Drummond added 13 points and 11 rebounds for Detroit. Blake Griffin also scored 13 points as the Pistons lost for the 11th time in 14 games.

The Jazz offense dominated in every way possible during the first quarter. Utah shot 17 of 21 (81 percent) from the field. Four players — Gobert, Favors, Jae Crowder (14 points) and Jerebko — went 3-for-3 on their field-goal attempts in the opening quarter.

Utah scored on 10 consecutive possessions to end the quarter. Crowder and Jerebko combined to score six baskets in that stretch and put the Jazz ahead 42-21 heading into the second quarter. Utah’s 42 first-quarter points and 81 percent shooting were season highs.

The Pistons cut the deficit to 44-29 on back-to-back baskets from Kennard and Anthony Tolliver. Jerebko answered with a 3-pointer to halt Detroit’s would-be run. Then Gobert dunked the ball and Ingles turned a steal into a transition 3-pointer on back-to-back possessions to push Utah’s lead to 52-31.

The home team held a 64-39 edge at the break.

The Jazz didn’t miss a beat after halftime. Utah led by as many as 30 points in the third quarter, going up 81-51 on a deep buzzer-beating 3-pointer from Donovan Mitchell (13 points, nine rebounds).

