Mitchell, Jazz drive past Pistons

Donovan Mitchell scored 28 points, and Rudy Gobert contributed 18 points and a career-high-tying 25 rebounds to lead the Utah Jazz to a 100-94 victory over the Detroit Pistons on Monday night in Salt Lake City.

Kyle Korver scored 19 points off the bench for Utah while Joe Ingles added 13 points and matched his season high with eight assists. The Jazz earned their fourth win in a row despite committing 17 turnovers.

Blake Griffin scored 19 points while Andre Drummond chipped in 15 points and 13 rebounds for the Pistons, who lost for the eighth time in 10 games. Reggie Bullock added 13 points as Detroit fell to Utah for the second time this month, having dropped a 110-105 decision in Michigan on Jan. 5.

Utah, down by nine after Detroit’s Bruce Brown opened the second half with a 3-pointer, produced a 13-0 run to take a 66-62 lead. Mitchell ignited the surge by converting a three-point play, and Gobert put the Jazz ahead with back-to-back baskets. Derrick Favors capped off the rally with a tip dunk.

Detroit scored six consecutive points to open the fourth quarter and took an 80-75 lead on a three-point play from Jackson. The Jazz answered with another spurt to go back in front. Grayson Allen bookended a 13-4 run with 3-pointers to give Utah an 88-84 lead with 6:41 remaining.

Griffin converted a four-point play to cut the Jazz edge to 90-89 with 1:28 left. However, after Ingles sank two foul shots, Griffin turned the ball over on Detroit’s next possession. Mitchell then put together a three-point play to put Utah ahead 95-89 with 48.9 seconds left.

The Jazz trailed most of the first half after Detroit took advantage of Utah’s mental lapses on defense to get multiple easy baskets. The Pistons shot 46 percent from the field in the first two quarters.

Utah briefly took a 13-12 lead in the first quarter after Mitchell made three baskets in a two-minute stretch to fuel an 8-0 Jazz run. The Pistons surged back ahead before the end of the quarter, going up 28-21 after Ish Smith made a pair of baskets and Drummond threw down a fastbreak dunk over three straight possessions.

Detroit extended its lead to double digits multiple times in the second quarter. The Pistons led by as many as 12 points twice. The second time they took a 57-45 advantage after Griffin banked in a hook shot.

Utah stayed in the game by going 16 of 24 from the free throw line in the first half. For the game, the Jazz made 26 of 36 foul shots while the Pistons were just 13 of 16.

